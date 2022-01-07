Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $1,349,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 16.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi acquired a new position in XPEL in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

