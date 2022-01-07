Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells 9,364 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 9,364 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $169,113.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78.

ZUO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

