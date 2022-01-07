InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.05 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $47.35 million and $4.80 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00060328 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.08 or 0.07638464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00076208 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,982.23 or 0.99587659 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007371 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

