Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 936,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $53.87 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

