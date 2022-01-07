Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Brokerages forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will post sales of $158.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.75 million to $171.50 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $840.30 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $937.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,912 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,660 over the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 46,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,272. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $58.29 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

