International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will announce sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.77 billion and the lowest is $15.65 billion. International Business Machines reported sales of $20.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $72.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.75 billion to $74.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.84 billion to $76.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $134.83. 5,200,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,202,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

