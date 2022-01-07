InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.66% of ProShares UltraShort Euro worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Euro by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro stock opened at $26.09 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $26.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80.

