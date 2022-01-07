InterOcean Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,749 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 29.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $219.37 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

