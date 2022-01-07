Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Lowered by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 9.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $334.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.97 and a 200 day moving average of $342.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

