Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,085.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $334.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

