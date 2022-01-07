Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the November 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.35. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $73.82 and a 52-week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

