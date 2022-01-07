Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PSL) shares traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.77 and last traded at $91.35. 2,101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.