Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBWP traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. 12,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the period.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.