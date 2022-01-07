Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,325. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.