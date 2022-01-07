Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $70.63 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

