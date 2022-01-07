Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN opened at $70.63 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

