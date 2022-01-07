Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and traded as high as $18.49. Investar shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 22,766 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISTR. TheStreet downgraded Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 million, a P/E ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Investar’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 25.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

