Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,192,525 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,040% compared to the typical volume of 192,326 call options.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

NYSE:T opened at $26.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

