Investors Purchase High Volume of Marin Software Call Options (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 12,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 4,778 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRIN. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $279,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 66.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRIN stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The company had a trading volume of 901,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

