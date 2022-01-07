Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.94. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

