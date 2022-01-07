Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. The stock traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 113993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

