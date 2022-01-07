Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 20,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 812,724 shares.The stock last traded at $41.57 and had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,454,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,176,000 after buying an additional 386,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,048,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 240,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,209,000 after buying an additional 503,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,328,000 after buying an additional 107,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,037,000 after buying an additional 110,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.