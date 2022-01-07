iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $127.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $127.45 and a 12-month high of $132.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

