iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Raised by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,586 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the period.

USMV opened at $79.17 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

