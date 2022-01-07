iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Short Interest Down 49.3% in December

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 599,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 12,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.92. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $82.63.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

