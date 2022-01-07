iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 74,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,178 shares.The stock last traded at $82.55 and had previously closed at $82.95.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
