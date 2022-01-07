iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 74,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 845,178 shares.The stock last traded at $82.55 and had previously closed at $82.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after buying an additional 786,109 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,351,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 514,399 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after buying an additional 36,321 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,240,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

