iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RING traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,126. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 565,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,492,000.

