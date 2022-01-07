iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Down 58.0% in December

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of RING traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,126. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $33.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.331 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.
