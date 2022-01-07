iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.30 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

