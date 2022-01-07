iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) PT Lowered to $55.00

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $421.27 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $338.18 and a 52-week high of $453.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

