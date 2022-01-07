iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 568.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,055 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $37,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $290.53. The stock had a trading volume of 119,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,201. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average of $287.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.