iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Cut by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $284,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 22,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,360. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.