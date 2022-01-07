iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Raised by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. L & S Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

