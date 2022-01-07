iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $559.02

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $559.02 and last traded at $544.68, with a volume of 20626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $553.10.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.35.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
