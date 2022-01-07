iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $559.02

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $559.02 and last traded at $544.68, with a volume of 20626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $553.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $526.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.35.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

