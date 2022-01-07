iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,990. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

