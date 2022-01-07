iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IJH stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $278.21. 119,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $232.55 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.28.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

