iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $277.88. The stock had a trading volume of 126,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,226. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

