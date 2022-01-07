iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lessened by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.7% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $468.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

