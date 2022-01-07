iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 64,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,132,285 shares.The stock last traded at $158.24 and had previously closed at $157.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

