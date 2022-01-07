iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IVE stock opened at $157.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $160.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

