iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. The stock had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,689. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $87.09 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

