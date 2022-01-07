iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 62,353.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $135.50 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

