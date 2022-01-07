iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $29,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.30. 123,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,138,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

