iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $112.77 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

