iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

