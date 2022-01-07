iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

IYF opened at $89.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.92. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

