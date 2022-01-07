iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises 5.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 219,933 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3,631.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 194,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 189,693 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after acquiring an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 642.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 120,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 104,701 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

