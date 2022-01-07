J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $15.19 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.