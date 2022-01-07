Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.72. The stock had a trading volume of 336,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,155. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $77.13 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

