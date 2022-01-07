Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.18. 2,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,114. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $45.71.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jackson Financial news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $3,550,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

