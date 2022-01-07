Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of J. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,735,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 251,986 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 145,300 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

